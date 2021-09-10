Quantcast
Podcast 409 Official PlayStation Podcast: The Show and Tell

By Newslanes Media
You can subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify or Google RSS or here

As we discuss the major announcements from PlayStation Showcase 2021, join us. A look at the new PlayStation games that will be available next week. Listen in!

Stuff We Talked About

  • PlayStation Showcase 2021
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Knights of the Old Republic are Remade
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Deathloop
  • The Forspoken
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Project Eve
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hades
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • The True Colors of Life: Strangers in the World

The Cast

Sid Shuman – Senior Director of Content Communications, SIE

Cory Schmitz, Dormilon and Dormilon are both grateful for their beautiful logos and for the show-stopping theme song and music.

Editor’s Note: PSN game releases dates can change at any time. Details about the games are gathered using press releases issued by their respective publishers, and/or ESRB ratings descriptions. []

Publited at Fri, 10 Sep 2021 22:48:26 (+0000).

