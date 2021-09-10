Podcast 409 Official PlayStation Podcast: The Show and Tell

Email us at [email protected]!
You can subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify or Google RSS or here
As we discuss the major announcements from PlayStation Showcase 2021, join us. A look at the new PlayStation games that will be available next week. Listen in!
Stuff We Talked About
- PlayStation Showcase 2021
- God of War Ragnarok
- Knights of the Old Republic are Remade
- Gran Turismo 7
- Deathloop
- The Forspoken
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Project Eve
- Genshin Impact
- Hades
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- The True Colors of Life: Strangers in the World
The Cast
Cory Schmitz, Dormilon and Dormilon are both grateful for their beautiful logos and for the show-stopping theme song and music.
Editor’s Note: PSN game releases dates can change at any time. Details about the games are gathered using press releases issued by their respective publishers, and/or ESRB ratings descriptions. []
Publited at Fri, 10 Sep 2021 22:48:26 (+0000).
- Advertisement -