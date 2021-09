“Thoroughly deserved twenty-second consecutive victory – The way that they kept those jungle contestants accountable during the pandemic, was truly remarkable.”

Ant answered Express.co.uk’s questions about the victory over Piers Morgan.

- Advertisement -

Dec added: “It is not about him tonight!”

Piers was up against The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, Alison Hammond, and This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 21:31.07 +0000