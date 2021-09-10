Razer Blade Advanced on Sale – Save nearly $1,000 laptop deals

Best laptop deals since Sept. 10, 2010:

What’s better than a great laptop? A great laptop that’s cheap. Nowadays, even budget machines can pack the punch to carry you through whatever’s on your to-do list, whether it’s work, watching Netflix, or endlessly browsing your go-to social media sites. If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop yourself but don’t necessarily want to drop your life savings in one go, we’ll be compiling a list of the best deals on cheap laptops right here, each and every week. Take a look at what we found this time around, and happy shopping.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced is packed full of solid internals. It’s great for both new and experienced gamers. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced model features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 graphics card and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1075H processor that can run very graphically intense games. It offers smooth frame rates and full HD visuals in a small, bezel-free display. The entire package is compact and portable.

Apple’s new MacBooks are faster than older models thanks to the M1 chip. MacBook Air offers up to 18 hour battery life and faster SSD performance. Amazon has a MacBook Air for $99.01

It is essential to have your tablet and laptop in the same place. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 is a great budget device. It has a fast processor and a HD touchscreen that can handle most of your everyday tasks.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 17:49:45 +0000