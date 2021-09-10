Real Madrid will earmark Paul Pogba as an alternative to Perez Considers a bid to win Valencia star

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Paul Pogba in recent months as they look to take the Manchester United star to the Bernabeu. They will look elsewhere next year if they don’t secure a deal.
Pogba will be leaving United in 2022. He has been reluctant about signing a new contract.
Red Devils want the midfielder to write so they don’t lose him.
Pogba can talk to other clubs starting in January. The player is also reportedly interested in a move to Los Blancos.
Pogba could move to Real and find a fresh start after his inconsistency during five years with United.
But if Real don’t sign the 28-year-old, president Florentino Perez will instead turn his attentions to Valencia’s Carlos Soler, according to Defensa Central.
Also played in the Kosovo match and seems to be a star on the international stage.
He has already played in 188 Valencia games and now he is starting to get interest from Europe’s elite.
Soler has a contract with Valencia that runs through 2023, but there is a PS128million release clause.
Real will not spend so much, although Valencia might be happy to allow Valencia to leave next summer.
Madrid may be in for an exciting summer on the transfer market next season.
They want to sign Kylian Mabappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland will likely also be on their radar when the PS68m release clause is activated next year.
Real is currently at the top La Liga table, and they are looking for their third title in six years.
Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 15:26.43 +0000