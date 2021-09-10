Real Madrid will earmark Paul Pogba as an alternative to Perez Considers a bid to win Valencia star

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Paul Pogba in recent months as they look to take the Manchester United star to the Bernabeu. They will look elsewhere next year if they don’t secure a deal.

Pogba will be leaving United in 2022. He has been reluctant about signing a new contract.

Red Devils want the midfielder to write so they don’t lose him.

Pogba can talk to other clubs starting in January. The player is also reportedly interested in a move to Los Blancos.

Pogba could move to Real and find a fresh start after his inconsistency during five years with United.

But if Real don’t sign the 28-year-old, president Florentino Perez will instead turn his attentions to Valencia’s Carlos Soler, according to Defensa Central.

