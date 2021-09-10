Quantcast
Russell Watson and Lulu will appear in a new Star-Studded TV Series Canaries cruise

The stunning Canary Islands of Tenerife, Lanzarote and Lisbon will be the ports of call.

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 cruise ship will offer luxury dining and luxurious accommodations. Passengers can also enjoy glitzy gala ball events where they can get dressed up and dance the night away in the ballroom.

It’s no wonder that the ship is regarded as one of the most impressive ocean liners in the world.

While the ship has a lot of entertainment, including quizzes, West End shows and live music, the Imagine Cruising sailing will bring more glamour and fun to it.

Russell Watson and Lulu Watson will perform at an exclusive concert of classical music. Jimmy Tarbuck, a stand-up comedian, will provide plenty of laughter as he displays his unique comedy style.

Would you like to join the board?

The prices for Imagine Cruising’s 12-night Canaries Sailcation are starting at PS1,199pp. This is based upon a departure on December 1, 2021 and sailing roundtrip from Southampton. Included the cruise as well as star-studded entertainment. You can find out more and book at imaginecruising.co.uk.

