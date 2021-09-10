Sleeping: The 4-7-8 breathing technique can help you to fall asleep in 5 minutes or less

The 4-7-8 breathing technique was developed by doctor Andrew Weil, who refers to it as a “natural tranquilliser for the nervous system” that can be used at any time in the day, especially at night to clear the mind.

If this is done regularly, Dr Weil stated that it could be possible to help people sleep faster if the technique is used consistently.

What is the secret to it?

Breathing techniques can be used to relax the body and bring it into deep relaxation. Holding your breath for long periods of time allows you to recharge oxygen levels.

Techniques like 4-7-8, which can be used from the lungs upwards, are able to give oxygen to your tissues and organs.

