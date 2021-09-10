Status of the NBA 2K22 servers: 2K servers were down on release date

For those who want to play NBA 2K22 on the official release date, it is currently unavailable.

2K confirmed the availability of the game in some regions, but most users affected are located in North America.

There are thousands of complaints about connection problems with 2K servers. The support team is sharing the most recent news:

“NBA2K22 will not release all the features until your area is ready. If you have any issues after the game is released to your area, open a support ticket.

There is always a chance things may be a bit wobbly as NBA 2K22 launches globally.