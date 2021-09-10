Susanna Reid encourages Kate Garraway’s family and friends to “stay strong” After NTA victory

Susanna Reid (50) was thrilled that Kate Garraway (53) won an award for Finding Derek at Thursday’s National Television Awards. The heart-wrenching film about her husband Derek Draper’s agonising battle with coronavirus was shortlisted for Best Authored Documentary, but left her with some concerns about attending the event ahead of the ceremony.
It was a difficult decision for her to ask people to vote in support of the documentary. She said it felt wrong.
But nevertheless, her ITV colleagues and others all over the UK were beyond elated that she won.
Taking to Twitter, Susanna penned a loving tribute to her pal.
“Big congratulations to @kategarraway, my incredible friend for winning the NTA For Finding Derek.
Fans were left in tears by the acceptance speech of the presenter, as she spoke about the devastating effects of the pandemic.
She said that Lucy [Wilcox, director of Finding Derek] came to our house not knowing whether she was visiting a family in pain or relief. It ended up being something in between.”
Kate thanked all who had voted and said, “our story was yours.”
She noted that “we’ve all been affected by the pandemic.”
