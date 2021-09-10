The apparent miss OPI call by Chris benefits the Buccaneers Godwin during winning drive vs. Cowboys

Official scandals are a part of the NFL.

Ryan Succop’s field goal in the final two seconds of the game gave the Buccaneers a victory over the Cowboys to open the 2021 NFL season. This kick moved Tom Brady and Tampa Bay up to 1-0 and ended Dak Prescott as a Dallas quarterback.

The result, as usual, was full of drama. The Bucs had been trying to pull away late, but a non-call between wideout Chris Godwin (Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lee) raised eyebrows. Analysts and fans were left wondering why Godwin wasn’t flagged as offensive pass interference for a crucial reception.

Slow-motion replay can reveal more than the game’s speed. However, Godwin seemed to be pushing off and extended his arm to obtain separation. This is basically OPI’s biggest requirement. Unfortunately, there was no flag thrown.

Although it can be argued that Lewis was not in the right position or off balance when covering Godwin’s needs, that doesn’t make Godwin guilty of his apparent push.

Terry McAulay of NBC Sports, a former ref says he would call OPI. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane).September 10, 2021

The Cowboys weren’t the only ones to be hurt by this non-call during the game. After a failed interception, Lavonte Dave (Buccs’ linebacker) removed his helmet from the ground and hit it with his elbow. David would have been subject to a 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior. Officials were instead rendered temporarily blind and no flag was raised. David also took his helmet off, which was not a surprise.

Godwin’s catch-and run of 24-yards set Succop up with a go-ahead goal field goal. It also made good on a Godwin fumble near the goal line, which led to the Cowboys’ go-ahead field goals late in the fourth quarter.

Let’s hope this is the beginning of many more official missteps in 2021. It’s back, the NFL.





Publié Fri, 10 Sept 2021 at 05:37.02 +0000