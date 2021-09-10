The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is set for the 24th Sep

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview kicks off 24th September, developer 343 has announced.

Participation is open to all fully registered Halo Insider profiles, as of September 13th.

Rich Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia spent the better part of forty minutes discussing their views on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

343 community director Brian Jarrard tweeted to add more context, saying this preview targets letting a lot more players in than the recent technical preview.

Jarrard stated, “I hope every eligible Insider is invited”

This new preview sees the return of Infinite’s bots with some improvements, the return of the Academy with the addition of training mode, and a bigger focus on arena PvP, including a new map and some objective modes. Big Team Battle will also be on the horizon.

Halo Infinite will be out on December 8th.