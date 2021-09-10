These are three simple tips for packing your luggage from a flight attendant Easy ways to “stay organized”

It can be stressful to pack for a family trip, particularly if it is your first time. From luggage weight and size restrictions to ensuring everyone has all of the items they will need, staying organised can be a difficult feat.

It is important to weigh your luggage before you leave for the airport.

Many times, passengers will be charged an extra fee for luggage exceeding the airline’s baggage allowance.

Hand luggage that is overweight may need to be checked in. This can cost more than PS50.

British Airways charges PS65 per excess baggage at airports, while Ryanair charges a maximum of PS59.00 for each additional kilo.