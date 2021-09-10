Quantcast
This discounted starter’s edition will help you create your first NFT. Guide

By Newslanes Media
TL;DR: The Beginner’s Guide To Creating Your First NFT Course is on sale for PS14.53 as of Sept. 10, saving you 89% on list price.

The newest thing everyone loves (or loves to hate): NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Every NFT is unique and immutable, created on the blockchain, and tied to a digital asset: art, photos, memes, GIFs, or even tweets.

If you’re interested in learning more, check out this beginner’s guide to NFTs. The guide, which is brought to you by entrepreneur and marketing innovator Benji Wilson, features eight lectures and just one hour of content, but that hour is packed with everything need to know to create your first NFT.

An NFT will be explained to you, especially for artists. Next, you will learn how to register and own your artwork in the open market, protect your rights, and other topics.

It’s valued at PS144, but you can enroll in this NFT beginner’s training for only PS14.53 for a limited time.

Save 89% on the Beginner's Guide To Creating Your First NFT Course

Credit: Entrepreneur Academy

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 06:44.16 +0000

