This stacked online study guide will help you prepare for the Cisco certification exam. Bundle

Cisco certifications are one way to make your CV stand out in the IT field. But in order to get certified, you’ll need to pass a few key exams, and this Complete 2021 Cisco Certification Training Bundle can help you out.

This training package contains over 75 hours worth of information. It will prepare you to pass five Cisco certification exams: CCT 100-490; CCNA 200-302; CCNP 300-441, CCNP 300-442, CCNP 300-442, CCNP 355-420 and CCNP 350-401. Cisco Modeling Labs 2 is included as a bonus course. This will allow you to create models, what-if scenarios and simulate real networks.

Five certification-based courses are available that cover all topics in Cisco’s official exam blueprint. They include architecture, virtualization, infrastructure, network assurance and security as well as automation. ITProTV’s video training courses will help you to not only answer the questions rightly but also provide the essential knowledge and skills that you need in order to successfully implement Cisco technologies in an enterprise environment.

ITProTV is an IT professional community that provides IT training and skills to learners. It offers a conversational, inexpensive, convenient, and engaging way for IT pros to share their knowledge. With 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, it’s clear that their “edutainment” style is highly valued among learners.

It’s typically worth PS1,286 when courses are offered separately, but you can snag this Cisco certification study guide on sale for just PS50.17 for a limited time.

Publié Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 04:13.40 +0000