Tom Cruise does a death defying Mission Impossible 7 stunt above the Lake District

Although the plot and story for Mission Impossible 7 remain secret, Tom Cruise gave fans an insight into the film after he was spotted on set. This week, the 59-year old star was seen in Lake District, UK jumping from a helicopter and performing a daring stunt.

The Top Gun star Skydiving from a Helicopter and Gliding across Buttermere Lake, North West England is captured on footage. On Wednesday, September 8th, the jump saw the star launch himself from the plane and glide before dropping a parachute. He was then taken to safety and picked up by crew members. Cruise was said to have laughed and joked about landing safely once he'd landed. This suggests that everything went according to plan. After the incident, an onlooker provided an eyewitness account.

David Leorns was in the front row seats for Cruise, who was parachuting from the vehicle out of his car and leaping off it. He stated that rumors had him going to be there, so he thought he’d send me over. They were supposed to begin filming at 2:30pm, but it was windy. They arrived at 5:30 pm. (Via SWNS

Leorns continued: “Before Tom leapt, his team were practicing jumps to check the wind speed. Six were completed. They were then rescued by the helicopter. - Advertisement - An eyewitness said that Cruise “flew himself from Birmingham to Lake District, before getting into the helicopter for the stunt.” He said, “I witnessed him try it twice. The whole thing was very interesting. It wasn’t the only thing that was done in England during this year.

Cruise and his crew were seen last month standing beside a train moving through Derbyshire, just before it was sent off to the cliff. Christopher McQuarrie, Director of the Stunts was present on-set to witness its conclusion. People in Norway also saw Cruise last year standing on top of a moving train for a film stunt.

Recent changes to Cruise’s movies included a shift in release dates. Mission: Impossible 7 originally came out May 27, 2022. However, it has been moved to September 30, 2022. Similar to his Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was initially released in cinemas on November 19, 2021 but has been moved to May 27, 20,22. Mission: Impossible 7 opens in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 13:35:00 +0000