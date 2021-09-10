UK on the front lines as Musk’s Starlink satellite hurls towards Earth. MOD alert

Experts believe that the SpaceX probe has entered Earth’s atmosphere today. According to the UK Space Agency, there’s a low chance that Starlink-1855 would burn over the UK. The MOD is currently monitoring its progress and they are working closely with them.

Starlink’s track record in coordinating safe, reliable re-entries is impressive and we do not expect any harm from this satellite. - Advertisement - “The UK Space Agency and Ministry of Defence continue to monitor and evaluate re-entries of satellites and other debris and risks to British Territories via our joint Space Surveillance and Tracking capabilities.” According to the UK Space Agency, there are “always high degrees of uncertainty” in re-entry maneuvers because of the variability in input data and natural forces as well as observation error. Starlink, a constellation of 1,600 satellites that Mr Musk launched from SpaceX, is designed to provide internet connectivity in remote areas. Through our combined Space Surveillance & Tracking (SST), the UK monitors many activities in space including space debris, returning rocket launchers and satellites.

SST relies on sensors (usually radars, telescopes and laser-ranging system) to track the orbital hazards. - Advertisement - We track the most hazardous events, such as collisions between objects in space. However we monitor and forecast atmospheric re-entries of objects like this rocket. Most re-entries do not contain any of the objects. They burn up in the atmosphere and die. It is often difficult to predict re-entry timing and locations because of satellite characteristics such as size, mass and atmospheric change.

More than 10 satellites in low-earth orbit (LEO), have been launched over the past decade, Musk being at the forefront of this group. Starlink recently announced that it had shipped 100,000 terminals worldwide to customers in 14 countries. License applications are still pending in many other countries. Rajeev Suri (the boss of Inmarsat in Britain) recently stated that there are too many competitors on the international space market. He stated that he believed the industry would need to consolidate.

The sector is seeing a lot of money flowing in. “Many players will invest in the tens of trillions. We talk about Starlink and LEO constellations. China has begun to create a huge constellation in its Belt and Road Initiative. “There are too few players in a fragmented marketplace.”

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 11:42:00 +0000