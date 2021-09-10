UK Travel: The most popular spot for beauty in the UK – Which came first Top?

These are the top beauty destinations in Britain. __S.2__
The ring of stones dates back to 3000 BC and has been puzzled by historians as well as tourists for many decades.
St Ives, Cornwall came in second.
Cornwall has been a favourite destination for Britons and St Ives is no exception.
The town is known for its turquoise waters and picturesque landscape. Coast Magazine voted it the best vacation destination.
Loch Ness, Highlands was third.
I find it hard to believe that anyone hasn’t heard about Loch Ness or its monster.
Aside from the myth, Loch Ness is also a favourite beauty spot for holidaymakers.
Loch Ness is a popular spot for beauty because of its beauty, castle and activities on the lake.
Five other stunning locations in the UK round out the Sealskinz List.
Padstow, Southwold and White Cliffs of Dover made it to the top of the list.
The Roman Baths of Bath and Carlton Hill, Edinburgh were the two most beautiful beauty spots.
The most popular UK beauty spots
1. Stonehenge, Wiltshire
2. St Ives (Cornwall)
3. Loch Ness, Scotland
Northern Ireland, 4. Giant’s Causeway
Dorset, 5. Durdle door
6. Padstow (Cornwall)
7. Southwold, Suffolk
White Cliffs of Dover (Sussex)
The Roman Baths in Somerset
10. Carlton Hill Edinburgh
Published Fri, 10 Sep 2021