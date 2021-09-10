UK TSUNAMI warns Greenland Landslide is a disaster: “Britain’s in the line of fire!”

Global warming has meant that ice sheets are melting in Greenland at a rapid rate which continues to accelerate. Experts believe this increases the Earth’s weight and may cause disappearing sheets of ice to rebound after being crushed by billions of tonnes. Professor of Earth Sciences at University College London Bill McGuire said that this could lead to an earthquake and underwater landslides in Greenland, which would then cause a devastating tsunami traveling 1,500 miles towards the UK.

He spoke at the British Science Festival, Chelmsford in Essex. - Advertisement - “Those cracks in Earth’s crust will be accumulating strain over a long period of time. And that could definitely have an impact on the UK. “I Although it’s uncertain, people familiar with the subject say that they speculate about what they believe to be a Greenland-area seismic response within the next few decades. Britain is at the front of this fire.

According to him, the Storegga Landslide was a natural phenomenon that took place around 8,000 years back and sets an example for how devastating a tsunami can cause in the UK. - Advertisement - Storegga was a volcanic eruption that caused the collapse and disintegration of over 3,000kms of sediment. It took place off the Norwegian coast. Experts believe that it was between 80 and 16 feet high depending on the location where it hit. Doggerland was devastated by the tsunami. Doggerland, a marsh-covered island with low elevations located off England’s northeastern coast is called. READ MORE: Clean air initiatives receive little support: Pollution killing people

- Advertisement - This comes just after the IPPC published its report, which issued a code red for humanity. It stressed the urgency of addressing the climate crisis. We must also reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically before there is no way back. According to the report, although we’re getting close, if we act now we might be able turn the tide. Boris Johnson set the goal of reaching net zero emission by 2050. This target is also shared by EU.

Publiated Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 09:07:00 +0000