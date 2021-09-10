Quantcast
Unmasked Malta: The’secret underworld’ beneath the streets amazes architects

By Newslanes Media
Unmasked Malta: The'secret underworld' beneath the streets amazes architects

Following many bloody battles between Knights and Turkish armies on the island, Valletta was established to be the new capital. Its defenses were further strengthened under its streets.

The Knights not only built a complex sewer system, but also carved out water and food caches beneath the city to ensure that Valletta would never fall under siege.

Once the job was completed, Valletta residents took their pickaxes to continue digging deep underground.

These underground children built homes and started businesses, and were soon known as “children of Underground”.

Underground Malta architect Mark Zimmerman said that the underground world of Malta is truly vast and interesting.

It is literally Swiss cheese.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 18:31.52 +0000

