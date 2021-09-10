Quantcast
33.2 C
United States of America
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Gaming

US: WarioWare: Now you can get a button pin set as a reward for getting it together Available at MyMy.

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

To celebrate WarioWare’s launch, Nintendo of America added new My Nintendo Rewards to their service: Get It Together. A button set with Wario, Young Cricket and Mona is now available for 500 Platinum points. The shipping cost is $7 USD, as usual. However you can combine multiple rewards and My Nintendo Store products to your order without additional shipping charges. For 50 Platinum Points, you can also get three digital rewards: two desktop/mobile wallpapers as well as a September calendar. You can only get My Nintendo products while stocks last so act quickly if you are interested. WarioWare: Buy It All! Nintendo Switch now has WarioWare.

US: WarioWare: Now you can get a button pin set as a reward for getting it together Available at MyMy.

Source

- Advertisement -

Publiated Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 23:41:09 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYankees’ Gary Sanchez makes a big mistake, gives Mets a run in Subway Series game
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks