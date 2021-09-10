US: WarioWare: Now you can get a button pin set as a reward for getting it together Available at MyMy.

To celebrate WarioWare’s launch, Nintendo of America added new My Nintendo Rewards to their service: Get It Together. A button set with Wario, Young Cricket and Mona is now available for 500 Platinum points. The shipping cost is $7 USD, as usual. However you can combine multiple rewards and My Nintendo Store products to your order without additional shipping charges. For 50 Platinum Points, you can also get three digital rewards: two desktop/mobile wallpapers as well as a September calendar. You can only get My Nintendo products while stocks last so act quickly if you are interested. WarioWare: Buy It All! Nintendo Switch now has WarioWare.

