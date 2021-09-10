The world’s attention is on electric cars at Munich IAA Mobility Auto Show. But other people enjoy their huge engines. It doesn’t get much bigger than the engine that powers a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Bentley Bentayga. These two luxurious models are in an epic drag race, even though they do not really have to compete with each other.

They are not both equally expensive and they do not fall within the same segment. As funny as it may sound, the Wraith 2-door Coupe is actually a coupe. This car is huge and easily accommodates four. It still only has two doors, and it features a sloped roofline. The 6.6-liter twin turbo engine underneath the hood makes it available with only rear-wheel drive. You can rely on it for more than 600 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other side of the drag strip awaits a full-on SUV. The Bentley Bentayga is not one of those cars you can easily brush off. It’s in your face, has a massive amount of power and an all-wheel drive system. This is not the top of the range model though. Instead, it’s the V8 version, the one we tested a while back as well. It has a VAG-made 4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, good for about 550 HP.

The Bentayga, unlike the Wraith, has all-wheel drive. The 8-speed ZF gearbox is used in both cars. However, the Bentayga will likely put more power down and ultimately win. It’s fascinating to see how the things fall. Evidently, the Wraith’s owner doesn’t know how to drive it. As you will see, when Yanni enters, things take a different turn.