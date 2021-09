Ria Hebden spoke about the moment and said that Martin wasn’t thrilled by Dame Joan Collins being on stage for the Best Serial Drama award presentation.

“The music they played, I don’t believe he was a big fan.”

- Advertisement -

Lorraine responded to the video by saying: “I know that he’s sitting.

He may be saying that he doesn’t want any more awards because he already has enough.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 11:28:00 +0000