Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United debut Newcastle United

This is the most important match in European soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in Manchester United’s jersey for the first time since his 2003 return. He was a worldwide star at the club from 2003 through 2009. On Saturday, September 11, Man Untied will host Newcastle United in Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s manager confirmed that 36-year old Portuguese legend would see the field. However, he did not specify if that would be on the start line or off the bench.

Ronaldo was purchased in an $27 million transfer by Juventus, the Italian club. He was unable to make the trip to Man United in time for the September international break, which saw him play matches against other teams. That’s when he joined Portugal and starred in a big come-from-behind win against the Republic of Ireland in which he scored two late goals to set the all-time international scoring record for men.

His first day of training with Manchester United came on Sept. 7, after a five-day quarantine on the heels of his trip to Portugal. After receiving a yellow card in his celebration of the Republic of Ireland’s goal, he was allowed to return to England early to avoid quarantine. It was his second yellow card from qualifying and he was unable to play in Portugal’s match against Azerbaijan. The Portuguese won the other qualifier 3-0.

Watch Ronaldo’s American debut

Datum: Saturday, September 11

Saturday, September 11 Time 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Television channel USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language television: Universo

Ronaldo will play in his first match for Manchester United against Newcastle United. The match will be televised on USA Network (English), and Universo(Spanish). Both channels are streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Manchester United Coach confirms Ronaldo will play

Ronaldo spent a week training with Manchester United and also trained with Portugal’s national team. He then completed preseason training sessions with Juventus.

Solskjaer stated to media that he would be “definitely on the pitch at one point,” the day before the Newcastle match.

He will be there at one point, that is for certain.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Cristiano Ronaldo and the impact he has had on the team. He also confirms that he will be playing in Saturday’s match against Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/uCvA9yDGbV Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews).September 10, 2021

Solskjaer is a former Manchester United player and has been the club’s manager since December 2018. Every player would like to be as active as they can, and that’s what it is.

It’s my responsibility to supervise him and make him happy. He is my goal. Communication with him helps me see his best. I don’t have to tell him what he should do. “He’s had the drive and determination to succeed and that determination has never changed.”

Ronaldo stated earlier in the week that he planned to stay for many years. The new Manchester United contract he signed is for two years with the option of a third.

He said, “I’m not here to take a vacation.” He said, “Before I was good, I won important things, and I wore that shirt before many, many years ago. But I’m here to win again… “I am prepared and I believe I’ll be a big thing in the next three to four years.”

His prolific goal scoring will help Manchester United compete for two major prizes: the English Premier League title, and the UEFA Champions League. He was a three-time EPL champion and won the Champions League one time during his tenure with Manchester United. His previous stint saw him score 118 goals across 292 matches in all competitions.

Which number does Ronaldo need?

Ronaldo, who wore the No. 7 shirt at Manchester United in 2009, left Manchester United. Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 after wearing the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford. He also picked up the number with Real Madrid and Juventus, to continue the promotion for his brand ‘CR7.

Some speculated that he might have to change his number once he signed for United. Edinson Cavani, Uruguayan forward, had worn No. 7, seven years after his club transfer.

Cavani, however, agreed to give the shirt to Ronaldo. He would then take the No. Cavani opted for the No. 21 shirt, which he wears on an international basis for Uruguay.

