What Chelsea might look like if Chelsea beat Liverpool to Franck Kessie deal as ‘offer made’

Defense: Reece James and Thiago Silva.
Tuchel is a 5-man defense, but the additions of Saul or Kessie to the team would overload the midfield with stars. The German will need to adjust.
Reece James would be the wingback, while Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger would fill the middle of defense. Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen would also take the slots.
Midfield: N’Golo Kante, Franck Kessie, Mason Mount
It is the most difficult area because Chelsea has a star-studded engine room.
Jorginho would be a terrible pivot and Mateo Kovacic would most likely fill the role of a Premier League midfielder.
Saul Niguez might also struggle to get game time. However, as a temporary signing you will need to make arrangements for the permanent players.
Publié Fri, 10 Sept 2021 at 05:34.00 +0000