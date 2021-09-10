What Chelsea might look like if Chelsea beat Liverpool to Franck Kessie deal as ‘offer made’

Defense: Reece James and Thiago Silva.

Tuchel is a 5-man defense, but the additions of Saul or Kessie to the team would overload the midfield with stars. The German will need to adjust.

- Advertisement -

Reece James would be the wingback, while Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger would fill the middle of defense. Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen would also take the slots.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante, Franck Kessie, Mason Mount

It is the most difficult area because Chelsea has a star-studded engine room.

Jorginho would be a terrible pivot and Mateo Kovacic would most likely fill the role of a Premier League midfielder.

- Advertisement -

Saul Niguez might also struggle to get game time. However, as a temporary signing you will need to make arrangements for the permanent players.

FOLLOW US HERE INSTAGRAM

Publié Fri, 10 Sept 2021 at 05:34.00 +0000