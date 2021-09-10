World War 2 Horror: 600 Cubes of Nazi Uranium intended for Hitler’s Nuke Missing

Insider heard from Professor Koeth that they were the motivation for Manhattan Project’s entire Manhattan Project, which created the first ever nuclear bomb in July 1945.

The Nazis built at most two prototypes of nuclear reactors during their experiments using uranium.

- Advertisement -

The first consisted of 664 cubes of uranium strung together in a pool filled with heavy water. This is water in which deuterium atoms have been replaced by hydrogen.

The second reactor, which was smaller than the first one, used only 400 cubes for uranium as its core.

Near Haigerloch, Germany on May 7, 1945.

However, once they reached the US their trail was frozen and most of the cubes were still missing.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 17:13:00 +0000