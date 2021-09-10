Quantcast
38.8 C
United States of America
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Science

World War 2 Horror: 600 Cubes of Nazi Uranium intended for Hitler’s Nuke Missing

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

World War 2 Horror: 600 Cubes of Nazi Uranium intended for Hitler's Nuke Missing

Insider heard from Professor Koeth that they were the motivation for Manhattan Project’s entire Manhattan Project, which created the first ever nuclear bomb in July 1945.

The Nazis built at most two prototypes of nuclear reactors during their experiments using uranium.

- Advertisement -

The first consisted of 664 cubes of uranium strung together in a pool filled with heavy water. This is water in which deuterium atoms have been replaced by hydrogen.

The second reactor, which was smaller than the first one, used only 400 cubes for uranium as its core.

Near Haigerloch, Germany on May 7, 1945.

However, once they reached the US their trail was frozen and most of the cubes were still missing.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 17:13:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleManchester police arrest Afghan Special Forces Commando
Next articleEMA warns of a new, serious side effect from the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks