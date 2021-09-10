XPO Logistics (XPO), Dips more Than Other Markets: What Are You? You Should Be Aware

XPO Logistics closed at $84.15 during the most recent trading session. This represents a -0.78% increase from the previous day. The S&P 500 lost 0.77% daily due to this move.

Zacks

Today’s news came after shares in freight management firm Shares had fallen by 3.89% over the previous month. The Transportation sector saw a gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500 experienced a 1.55% increase.

As it approaches its earnings report, XPO will look to show strength. The expected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 will be reported by the company, an increase of 10.71% over the previous-year quarter. The most recent consensus estimate calls for quarterly revenues of $3.04 Billion, down 27.88% over the previous year.

Our Zacks Consensus estimates for the year show that analysts expect earnings to be $4.30 per share, and revenues of $12.18 trillion. This would represent an increase of +113.93% or -25.06% from the previous year.

Investors should note any recent revisions to analyst estimates of XPO. Investors should note that these revisions often reflect short-term trends in business, which are subject to change regularly. Positive estimate revisions can be viewed as a sign that the company is optimistic about its business outlook.

Research has shown that this correlation between estimate changes and stock market prices is direct. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate changes and gives an actionable rating system.

Zacks Rank ranges between #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (“Strong Sell”) The Zacks Rank system has an impressive track record of outside-audited success. Since 1988, #1 stocks have delivered an average annual return +25%. Within the last month, Zacks Consensus EPS estimates have moved 33.67% less. XPO currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors need to take note of XPO’s current valuation metrics. This includes its Forward P/E ratio, which is 19.74. This is a significant premium when compared with the industry average Forward P/E ratio of 16.35.

It’s also important to note that XPO has a current PEG ratio 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the P/E ratio but also considers the expected earnings growth rate of the stock. Based on closing prices yesterday, Transportation-related stocks have an average PEG ratio 1.45.

Transportation is part of this sector. The Zacks Industry Rank for this group is 92. This puts it among the top 37% out of 250+ industries.

This Zacks Industry Rank is ranked in order of best to worst according to the Zacks Rank for each sector. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by an average of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com has more details about all these metrics and many more.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): Free Stock Analysis Report

