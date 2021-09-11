Adam Cole: “I wouldn’t change it for the world.” Reflects on his time with WWE

For a long time, Adam Cole was the face of WWE NXT and is probably one of the greatest superstars the black and gold brand has ever seen. The former NXT champion had nothing but positive things about WWE and Hall of Famers, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Adam Cole stated that his dream was to work in WWE, and he’d had “amazing experiences” there. Cole was particularly pleased to have the chance to collaborate with Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Triple H.

I am grateful for the four years. When I was nine years of age, I had a dream to work in the WWE. I did that for four year. It was an amazing experience. I worked alongside Shawn Michaels four years and developed a great relationship. That was definitely one of my absolute favorite moments. Triple H was amazing, the locker room was fantastic, and those fans were great. There was so much I could learn and so many great experiences. There is not a single part of me that felt upset or angry about the WWE. Adam Cole said, “I had an amazing time and would not change it for the world.”

WWE’s Adam Cole enjoyed a successful career.

Adam Cole was the first Triple Crown winner in NXT’s history.

The Panama City Playboy, the first North American Champion was recognized as the face of the brand. His run with NXT Title helped him become the brand’s most prominent ambassador. He holds the title for longest reigning black-and-gold brand champion with top prize. He won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2018 with longtime friend Kyle O’Reilly.

Adam Cole was the Undisputed Era’s most powerful faction, winning seven WWE year end awards. Although he will be missed by WWE, AEW still has a great talent.

