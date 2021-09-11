After a fatal stabbing, a grieving family is left cleaning up the bloodstains on the streets.

On Thursday, the victim aged 18 was discovered with serious stab wounds in the vicinity of Spinney Hills, Leicester. Police had cordoned off a large area of the neighbourhood for most of the day and, though this was removed, the street was still bloodstained.

Police allowed members of the community to enter the neighborhood after they had organized a vigil at the location around 5pm. After seeing the bloodstains in the street, friends and family, along with the brothers of the victims, decided that they could not leave the area without cleaning it up.

Although Leicestershire Police have apologised, the incident has caused “angry and distress” among friends.

Shareefa Energie, a youth worker, told the story: “His brothers and friends were cleaning his blood, they are already in shock.

I thought, “Where is the trauma support for these boys?” “

Leicestershire Live photographs show residents using jet washers and hose pipes to remove stains.