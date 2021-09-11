After a’sensational match’, Boris Johnson congratulates Emma Raducanu.

Although she won 6-4, 6-3 but with some controversy after her injury and blood loss to the knee, the Brit needed a time-out at 30-40. At just 18 years old, she is the youngest British player to make it to the US Open finals in Open era.

In a personal message to the new US Tennis champion, Boris Johnson hailed Emma on the remarkable victory. On Twitter, he wrote: "What an incredible match!" "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu. We are so proud to have you as our friend.

Emma Raducanu didn't drop any set in three of her main-draw matches or qualifying matches. After Wimbledon, this is only her second Major appearance. Since 1977 when Virginia Wade won Wimbledon, she is the first British woman who has been awarded a singles grand slam trophy. The Queen, Prince of Wales, and Duchess Cornwall joined the Prime Minister to hail Emma's remarkable victory. READ ALSO: Emma Raducanu quit Wimbledon. Star's departure explained

Cmailla and Prince Charles also shared the following tweet: "Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu for your win at #USOpen – What a great achievement!" We are proud of each other. Also, congratulations to @LeylahFernandez. "An exceptional match between two young, inspiring women. We can't wait for you to go where the next!" Emma began the tournament at the world No 150 rank, but she will be moving up to the top 25 after her win.

Publié Sun, 12 September 2021 at 00:10:00 +0000