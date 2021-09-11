After hearing the news, Helen Skelton broke her silence about baby news Friend appears to share too many

Helen Skelton today announced that she is now pregnant. Presenter Helen Skelton took to Instagram to share the news. She posed alongside her sons.

In front of her 249,000 Instagram followers, the 38-year old showed off her bump.

Countryfile’s host, wearing her brunette hair down, wore a white denim jumpsuit with a black shirt underneath.

She wore her glasses securely on and smiled as she viewed her sons, who tenderly touched her stomach.

Helen, six-year-old Ernie and four-year old Louis are mother and father to Richie Myler (31-years-old rugby player).

