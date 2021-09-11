After Man Utd’s brace, Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence Old Trafford Post: An emotional post

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Ronaldo a start in his first appearance back at Old Trafford since departing to Real Madrid in 2009.

The 36-year old made an immediate impact with two goals against former United defender Steve Bruce.

The most surprising aspect of Ronaldo’s performance was that it took him until first half added-time to score his first goal since completing his PS20million move from Juventus.

Mason Greenwood tried to cut in from the right wing, but was stopped by Freddie Woodman. Ronaldo was there to help tap home.

