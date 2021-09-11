After Man Utd’s brace, Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence Old Trafford Post: An emotional post

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Ronaldo a start in his first appearance back at Old Trafford since departing to Real Madrid in 2009.
The 36-year old made an immediate impact with two goals against former United defender Steve Bruce.
The most surprising aspect of Ronaldo’s performance was that it took him until first half added-time to score his first goal since completing his PS20million move from Juventus.
Mason Greenwood tried to cut in from the right wing, but was stopped by Freddie Woodman. Ronaldo was there to help tap home.
With the support of my teammates and the incredible support we get from the crowd, I face the future with optimism and confidence that we will all celebrate together at the end.
“Proud and happy to play in the Premier League again at Man United, but most importantly, I’m glad to support the team!” Devils, let’s get going!
United concluded the remarkable return of Ronaldo by transfer deadline, completing a fascinating saga.
After three years living in Italy, the 36-year old decided to move to Juventus. Manchester City reportedly led the race to seal a controversial transfer for the United legend.
The Red Devils leapt ahead and announced that a principle deal had been reached to bring Ronaldo back into the club, 12 years after his departure from Real. This was after Ronaldo’s then world record transfer.
Four days later, the paperwork was completed.
Ronaldo started in a front three for United against Newcastle, alongside Greenwood and fellow big-money summer arrival Jadon Sancho.
