Although Princess Anne and Captain Phillips divorced in 1992, they remain good friends.

With her ex-husband, the Queen’s daughter has two children, Zara Tindall (40), and Peter Phillips (43)

Captain Phillips and Princess Anne share a passion for equestrianism that has been passed down to Zara.

Their daughter was awarded silver at the London Games 2012 by Britain’s Equestrian Team.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 14:06:00 (+0000).