AstraZeneca hero criticises ‘frustrating’ vaccine hesitancy after EU denounced Oxford jab

We had less time to wait between work elements. We still followed the regulatory path.

“Yes, it was fast, but we took the right steps.

It is disappointing when developers say that development has been too slow, without explaining why.

With the coronavirus rapidly crossing borders and infecting tens of millions of people, many of the bureaucratic processes that bogged down vaccine development in the past were thrown out the window.

Although vaccine developers had to meet a very high standard, they still had to pass all regulatory hurdles to get their products approved for human consumption. However, this was allowed to happen at an even faster rate than usual.

This simplified process enabled the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to be approved by Pfizer in late 2020 or early 2021.

Publited at Fri, 10 Sep 2021 16:56:00 +0000