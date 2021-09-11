Brian May, Queen legend of Queensland, said that it feels enough. After a health admission, break

The Queen guitarist released a remastered version last month of Back To The Light that was previously unavailable for many years.

Brian released a new music video to accompany the physical release of the title song.

Back to the Light: Brian channels Back to the Future as he returns to 1992, thanks to his masterful visual effects wizardry.

The Queen legend is seen wearing a fedora and surrounded by a smokey atmosphere.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 18:05.57 +0000