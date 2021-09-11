Quantcast
Chandler Powell claims that he and Bindi Irwin are the best. Get together

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Chandler Powell pays a touching tribute to Bindi Irwin, his wife. He says that they are 'the best team together.

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

Published by

Chandler Powell has shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Bindi Irwin. 

On Saturday, the former professional wakeboarder shared a photo on Instagram showing himself cosied up with Bindi, 23. 

Chandler, 24, joked in the caption: ‘Loving photo or falling asleep standing up?’

Perfect for each other: Chandler Powell shared heartfelt tribute to his wife Bindi Irwin in an Instagram post on Saturday. He wrote that they ‘make the best team together’

He said: ‘I love you more than anything, @bindisueirwin, and being on this adventure together is my favourite part of life.

‘We make the best team together,’ the American added.

Bindi appreciated the sweet post and added a laughing emoji directed at his joke in the caption.

The Wildlife Warrior added: ‘Love you babe. Forever and forever.’

Sweet: Bindi appreciated the sweet post and replied back, ‘Love you babe. Forever and forever.’ The young couple are proud parents to Grace Warrior who they welcomed back in March

What a cutie! Bindi shared a new heart melting picture of baby Grace Warrior on Thursday. Little Grace was sitting up on her change table, dressed in a sweet colourful outfit, including striped leggings, a rainbow T-shirt, knitted cardigan and giraffe bib

The couple’s sweet exchange on social media comes after Bindi shared a new heart melting picture of baby Grace Warrior on Thursday.

Little Grace was sitting up on her change table, dressed in a sweet colourful outfit, including striped leggings, a rainbow T-shirt, knitted cardigan and giraffe bib.

‘My little ray of sunshine,’ the young mother captioned the picture.

First love:

First love: The couple met in November 2013 when Chandler, who hails from Florida, was touring Australia for a wakeboarding competition

The photo also gave fans a peek at Grace’s stunning bunny-themed nursery, which features rabbit wallpaper and a floral change table. 

Bindi first met Chandler in 2013, when the American ex-wakeboarder went on a guided tour of Australia Zoo in Queensland.

The pair married in a makeshift ceremony at Australia Zoo in March 25, last year.

They welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March 2021.

Just married! The young couple were married on March 25, in a makeshift ceremony at Australia Zoo, just before Covid pandemic lockdown

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 04:02:14 +0000

