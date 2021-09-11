Chelsea team news: Aston Villa vs Chelsea Villa is expected 3-4-2-1XI Thomas Tuchel is missing three

Thomas Tuchel must make at least one substitution when Chelsea takes on Aston Villa. After grabbing seven points out of a possible 9, the Blues want to continue their unbeaten season.

After the departure of Reece James, the European champions were relegated to a draw at Liverpool. Following his straight red card, he is now suspended and Tuchel will need to adjust his backline. Trevoh Chalobah, the youngster from Trevoh will likely be able to fill in as centreback while Cesar Azpilicueta moves to right-wing back. This season, the former Lorient loanee proved his worth as a senior player by starting the Super Cup victory over Villarreal in Belfast. READ MORE: Chelsea target Jules Kounde 'furious and ignoring Sevilla calls' over blocked transfer

Tuchel has a problem in the last third, but Romelu Lukaku was declared fit to take the lead. Mason Mount will likely start beside Kai Havertz, but Timo Werner is pushing for a spot. Christian Pulisic has been injured and is not able to compete. Although he netted all three matches against Germany during the international break – he also made a mistake in midweek Tuchel said Werner could also be a player in the front two with Lukaku. He discussed the possibility of mixing up attack at his press conference. NEW – FOLLOW EXPRESS SPORT ON INSTAGRAM

Tuchel stated, "I'm sure that we will find solutions and games where they play together." We have played before with double strikers, and Timo and Romelu are good to play together. Romelu, Timo's reference, likes to play with him. He finds joy and confidence. The players have the power to defend their positions and take control of their destiny. We are right where we should be. We're happy that he played and scored. We are now on our way." Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa expected: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 05:57.05 +0000