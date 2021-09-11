Destiny 2’s Telesto troublesome exotic is not yet pulled Again

Long-term Destiny 2 players may be familiar with the Telesto exotic fusion rifle, which fires fusion projectiles that attach to a surface before detonating – an interesting weapon that the community is mostly aware of for the number of times it’s gone wrong and has had to be disabled by Bungie. It’s happening again.

For example, we previously reported about how the Telesto rifle was removed back in 2019 after players discovered a massive exploit that could be done with the exotic’s mine-like fusion projectiles – specifically, how the Enhanced Ashes to Assets mod allowed players to instantly charge their supers. Players found the Blind Well to be trivial thanks to Destiny 2, which counts Telesto projectiles in kills.

- Advertisement -

The addition of Thermoclastic Blooming Artifact mod means that the Telesto can now be at his best. The mod allows you to defeat an enemy using a stasis melee attack or solar attack, and create an Orb of Power which boosts your super ability. Attaching this mod to your Telesto rifle had unexpected consequences due to how projectiles interact with each other.

As spotted by players, Telesto’s projectiles for some reason count as enemies – so by simply equipping the mod, firing a bunch of projectiles at a surface, and then detonating them with a solar/stasis attack yields a massive amount of Orbs of Power.

https://t.co/fpXqlxeJ1A For all those interested in knowing why — xB1ack0pp5x (@BenMcCarthy935) September 10, 2021

Bungie was swift to respond and pulled the Telesto mod and Telesto again. But not before memes began – this was a joke already in 2019 and even now. There’s already a whole website devoted to whether or not it’s disabled right now.

We hope the Telesto returns to Destiny 2 soon so that we can continue writing about the breaking of the game in the next few months.

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 14:24.15 +0000