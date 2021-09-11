Disney is increasing the price of Hulu by $1 How Much Could It Cost The Company Billions

Hulu’s prices dropped to $5.99 from $7.99 two years ago in response to Netflix raising prices to $13 per month for the most popular plan with HD streaming. This effectively generated an increase in subscribers. This strategy was attractive to price-sensitive customers who are motivated by affordability and value. But this new announcement shows that Hulu is losing sight of its value in the eyes of its audience, and with that, traction in growth as it continues to increase membership fees.

Hulu is the better, but less expensive, product, for the majority of the time. Hulu has about half the content of Netflix. Yet, it offers ad-free streaming for nearly 30% less than Netflix. This shows that there is a significant difference in value to consumers who use the service for their entertainment needs. Hulu isn't the only one that has a limited selection and lacks in quantity compared with its leading rivals. The quality of the service is not good.

Google searches for “why Hulu” reveal that Hulu’s first query was “Why is Hulu increasing prices”, but Hulu’s second and third queries are “Why is Hulu slow?” Hulu users won’t be surprised to see these queries so often. The interface is slow and jittery. It is slower than Netflix’s interface with badly designed libraries.

A business shouldn’t increase its pricing while reducing the quality or offering of its products. This is especially true when the company gained market share through undercutting its competition. Because this makes it easy for customers to choose affordability. It is easy to lose customers by raising prices and then turning around.

The core problem with Disney’s low growth strategy lies in the flawed assumption that loyal subscribers make up the majority of its problems. This ignores the reality that just because someone is loyal to Disney for a while doesn’t mean they are loyal. Disney has become accustomed to this. Because Hulu isn’t Disney. Hulu does not have the same cult following as Disney. Yet, it applies a pricing system as though it does.

Hulu seems to be an unreliable service in a highly competitive market. While at-home entertainment is a great option in today's 21st-century, it is not the only one available.