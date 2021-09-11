Quantcast
Do you need to borrow an iPhone charger This fake charger is dangerous Your data can be stolen by Apple Cable

Do you need to borrow an iPhone charger This fake charger is dangerous Your data can be stolen by Apple Cable

Hackers then have the ability to connect using their device and an interface from an ordinary web browser.

This spot can log keystrokes and allow malicious payloads to be sent to iPhones.

The release of the new O.MG cable was highlighted by Motherboard, who spoke to its maker MG.

MG stated that the O.MG latest cable features geofencing, which allows payloads to be triggered based upon its physical location.

MG stated that it pairs with the self destruct feature if OMG Cable is not within the scope of the engagement. You don’t want payloads leaking out or accidentally being run against random computer systems.

O.MG cables come in a variety of formats, such as USB-A or USB-C.

It can log keystrokes of any device it connects to, such as iPhones, iPads, and Mac keyboards.

