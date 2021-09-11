EA doesn’t seem to be involved in Star Wars. Remake of Knights of the Old Republic

EA doesn’t seem to be involved with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic reboot.

This week, during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event, Aspyr’s long-rumoured KOTOR remake was finally confirmed as coming to PC and PlayStation 5 as a console launch exclusive.

Aspyr – the Texas-based studio that has collaborated with Lucasfilm on various projects for over a decade, including ports of the original Knights of the Old Republic to iPhone and iPad – was recently gobbled up by Embracer Group, the ever-growing company that also owns Borderlands maker Gearbox.

Given that EA also owns BioWare (the original developer of KOTOR), the question about whether EA was involved in the KOTOR remake I find reasonable.

Geoff Keighley, the Game Awards Chief, wondered the same thing and asked EA. The response was both hilarious and disappointing. EA did not simply respond with a ‘yeah sure, we are helping’ statement, but instead stated that it made Star Wars games.

Bioware and EA were contacted by me to confirm their involvement in yesterday’s STAR WARS KNIGHTS FROM THE OLD REPUBLIC remake. I received the following response. So that seems to me like it’s a yes? pic.twitter.com/mwa1FDdbjE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley)September 10, 2021

These types of absurd non-answers are a common feature of the videogame industry. EA doesn’t have to be the only one doing this! This one is borderline absurd. I am assuming BioWare has not been involved. After all, EA and Lucasfilm wouldn’t have stated it was. I believe EA’s statements are an attempt to remind everyone that, while they’re not involved in the KOTOR remake it is working hard on Star Wars stuff. But who knows?

BioWare was at least more clear about the situation.

We are proud of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic original and can’t wait to see Aspyr’s Remake. We will continue to follow Star Wars: The Old Republic closely as we work. All the strength of the Force be with you. BioWare (@bioware).September 11, 2021

We know this for certain: The remake will be released on PS5 by Sony Interactive Entertainment while Aspyr will publish the PC version. Aspyr “works in close cooperation with Lucasfilm Games”.

