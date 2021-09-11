England’s Uncapped Dean receives an ODI call from England for the NZ series

Charlie Dean was named in England’s ODI team to face New Zealand

Charlie Dean, a Southern Vipers offspinner, has been selected for the England Women’s Squad in the Royal London one day international series against New Zealand.

After missing Vitality IT20 against the White Ferns’ series, Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield Hill both returned to the party with a group of 15 people. The England win was 2-1.

After being left out for series against India, Danni Wyatt has a spot.

Lisa Keightley, head coach: “We really look forward to the Royal London Series. This is a good test and it will give us five important ODIs before the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2014.

It’s very hectic and players will need to be in the best possible position. We may need to manage the group to accomplish that.

The five-match series will be played between New Zealand and England on September 16th and 26th.

You can watch the first international match between England and New Zealand on Sky Sports Cricket starting at 12.30 on Thursday September 16th.