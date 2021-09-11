Quantcast
Forget Galileo! UK satellite company snubs EU in crucial test of’strength and performance’

By Newslanes Media
OneWeb launched 288 satellites out of 648 that were planned to build the OneWeb constellation.

The Five to 50 mission was also successfully completed by the company earlier in the summer. This expanded the coverage of the constellation to Canada, Alaska, and the UK.

Ms Gineste stated that she had recently signed MoUs and distribution partnerships for OneWeb’s technology with AT&T and BT. This highlights the desire for OneWeb to be used in the race for remote connectivity.

She stated that the company is fully funded thanks to investment by the UK Government and Eutelsat, Hanwha and Bharti Enterprises. The business now has sufficient funding to launch the full Gen1 product.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 11:01:00 PST +0000

