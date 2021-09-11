Fortnite Event TIME, Operation Sky Fire Date, Downtime News, Login Warning and S8 Leaks

Fortnite fans are counting down to the big Operation Sky Fire event, which will usher in the start of Season 8.

Fortnite’s next event will be released on September 12, and it will begin at 9PM BST UK.

As long-time fans know, it is worth signing in slightly sooner to ensure you don’t miss out.

The playlist will be available 30 minutes prior to the Operation Sky Fire start if you wish to participate. My personal recommendation is to log in at least one hour prior.

Early reports and leaks suggest that the game may be taken offline following the event.

Epic confirmed Operation Sky Fire will not be possible to replay, despite the game being offline for Season 8.

Content creators should record their event and keep it archived.

The alien invasion is the theme of this event. Players will have to enter The Last Reality in order to send a message.

Slone, a Epic post states that Slone is plotting to stop the Invasion by putting the Mothership’s eyes on Corny Complex’s secret base of the Imagined Order.”