Fortnite Event TIME, Operation Sky Fire Date, Downtime News, Login Warning and S8 Leaks

Fortnite fans are counting down to the big Operation Sky Fire event, which will usher in the start of Season 8.
Fortnite’s next event will be released on September 12, and it will begin at 9PM BST UK.
As long-time fans know, it is worth signing in slightly sooner to ensure you don’t miss out.
The playlist will be available 30 minutes prior to the Operation Sky Fire start if you wish to participate. My personal recommendation is to log in at least one hour prior.
Early reports and leaks suggest that the game may be taken offline following the event.
Epic confirmed Operation Sky Fire will not be possible to replay, despite the game being offline for Season 8.
Content creators should record their event and keep it archived.
The alien invasion is the theme of this event. Players will have to enter The Last Reality in order to send a message.
Slone, a Epic post states that Slone is plotting to stop the Invasion by putting the Mothership’s eyes on Corny Complex’s secret base of the Imagined Order.”
You’ve responded to her calls and worked undercover for the IO – now it’s your turn to invade The Last Reality to put an end to the Alien’s occupation.”
Epic Games claims that the event can also be played with up to 16 friends.
Fortnite’s developer warns that players should complete mission and purchase gold bars prior to the start of the event.
This means that new seasons will start almost immediately, or after some extended downtime.
Island residents are offering goods for a reduced price to ensure that players can spend their gold bars.
All outstanding Battle Stars can be redeemed for random rewards. This applies to alien artifacts as well.
Unclaimed Battle Stars and Alien Artifacts will automatically be redeemed to receive rewards or styles that start with the oldest available unlocks.
Superman’s Quests must also be finished by September 12, at 4:00 PM ET. Clark Kent needs your help to recover his memories and unlock Superman’s unique Glider, Pickaxe and Shadow styles.
Insider Shiina says that update 18.00 is scheduled to go live Monday night in terms of leaks.
Although there were rumors that Naruto might be included in the Season 8 Battle Pass (which has now been proven false),
The popular anime character from the manga will instead be available in the Item Shop at some future date.
Previous leaks also suggest that there could be a new theme for the season.
Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 14:40:00 +0000