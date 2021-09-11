France revises its vaccination regulations – The most recent rules For UK Tourists

Unvaccinated Americans will no longer be allowed to travel to France after a significant rise in Delta-related cases in the USA. However, families may find it harder to get a health passport.
The number of cases of the Delta variant has risen rapidly in the United States. Many European countries worry about it spreading to other parts Europe.
The EU issued guidance earlier this summer warning about the dangers of American tourists who have not been vaccinated.
France has been the most recent country to place restrictions on Americans not vaccinated entering the country. The new rules will take effect from September 12th.
Americans who have been double-vaccinated will not be permitted to travel to France. This is a departure from previous regulations, which only allowed for a positive test.
Tourists from the United States who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel into France only if there is an urgent reason.
Visiting relatives and friends or going on holiday are not considered essential. Even essential trips require US citizens to be isolated for 7 days.
Brits who are not vaccinated will still be allowed to travel to France, but they must have a positive Covid test within the past 72 hours.
Unvaccinated British tourists have no other options than to show proof that they are recovering from an earlier Covid infection.
To enter France’s tourist destinations, such as Disneyland Paris and the Eiffel Tower, you must have a valid health card.
Any British tourist who has been twice vaccinated will be eligible for a passport to health.
But, new regulations will be in effect from September and require that every child aged 12 or more have a health passport.
British Families could face problems as only 16-year-olds are vaccinated in the UK.
British parents will have to buy Covid test kits and each child who is not yet vaccinated must take one at least once every 72 hours.
Entry to hotels or campsites is not required for a medical passport.
The legislation will be required for communal facilities like restaurants, pools and gyms in accommodation.
Some accommodations have restrictions on entry. Tourists are encouraged to verify before they travel.
France currently appears on the UK Government’s amber List. This means that double-vaccinated visitors to the UK do not need to be isolated upon arrival.
Tourists who are double-jabbed will need to complete a pre-departure and PCR tests on day one or two.
Travel experts have heavily criticised the current Amber List. They argued that double-vaccinated travelers should not be subject to Covid testing.
On October 1, updates to travel regulations will be made, including travel from the UK to France.
