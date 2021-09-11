France revises its vaccination regulations – The most recent rules For UK Tourists

The number of cases of the Delta variant has risen rapidly in the United States. Many European countries worry about it spreading to other parts Europe.

The EU issued guidance earlier this summer warning about the dangers of American tourists who have not been vaccinated.

France has been the most recent country to place restrictions on Americans not vaccinated entering the country. The new rules will take effect from September 12th.

Americans who have been double-vaccinated will not be permitted to travel to France. This is a departure from previous regulations, which only allowed for a positive test.

