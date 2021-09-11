GER Dream11 Prediction vs SPA: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today The Pitch Report and Playing 11 for Germany Tour of Spain 2021. 2nd Third T20I

Spain takes on Germany at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Spain was defeated by Germany seven wickets early in T20. Germany won the toss and elected to bowl first. Spain was left with a score 128 and seven wickets. To take the lead at 1-0 in the series, the German batsmen comfortably chased the target in the penultimate run. Today will see the second and third T20I.

SPA vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Awais Ahmad(wk), Paul Hennessy Yasir Ali and Chris Mills (c), Hamza Salem, Ravi Panchal and Atif Mehmood. Kuldeep Lal. Adeel Raja. Thomas Vine

GER XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Rohit Singh, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Asad Mohammad, Harish Srinivasan(wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Match Details

SPA vs GER. Germany Tour of Spain 2021. 1st T20I

Time and Date: September 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM IST

Location: Almeria, Desert Springs Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

It is likely that the track will have grass covering which may favor fast bowlers. The pitch will be difficult for batsmen to handle, but they will find it easy to run if the bounce is good and their swing is not too strong.

Today’s SPA vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

You could use A Ahmed as a wicketkeeper and batsman in your Dream11 Fantasy team. A Ahmed is safe behind the stumps, but can score crucial runs.

Batters

T Khan is an experienced batsman and rarely loses his wicket. T Khan is also capable of scoring big runs with ease. In the match’s first match, he scored half-century and included six boundaries in his innings.

All-rounders

D A Blignaut can be a great all-round player who can almost change the outcome of matches. You could use him as a good multiplier for your SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy side. Ali was able to score 47 runs while also taking two wickets during the opening game.

V Ganesan scored 72 runs over 12 T20I matches during his entire career. Five wickets have also been taken by him.

Bowlers

GR Ahmadi will likely lead his team’s line-up with the ball. In the T20I, he took two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

DA Blignaut (GER) –Points 126

GR Ahmadi (GER) –80 Points

T Khan (GER) –69 Points

R Adeel (SPA) –66 Points

VE Bharathi (GER) –56 Points

Here are some important stats about the SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction teams

DA Blignaut:47Runs and 2 wickets

GR Ahmadi2 wickets

T Khan:51 runs

R Adeel2 wickets

VE Bharathi2 wickets

SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1:A Ahmed, T Khan, H Saleem, R Singh, D A Blignaut, V Ganesan, A Mehmood, GR Ahmadi, R Adeel, V Bharathi, J Perman

Capt.DA BlignautVice-CaptainGR Ahmadi

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:A Ahmed, V Chikkannaiah, T Khan, H Saleem, R Singh, D A Blignaut, V Ganesan, A Mehmood, GR Ahmadi, R Adeel, V Bharathi, J Perman

Capt.V GanesanVice-CaptainT Khan

