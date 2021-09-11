Gillmor Gang: The Life Continues

[Embedded content]

We imagine the future after the pandemic. But what are we really asking ourselves? What do we need from the digital revolution that has transformed our perception of safety and work? While we miss the co-operation of our peers and the freedom of working in an office, some of it is also about how we manage the disruptions to our home lives. The role of parent has changed from being an all-encompassing affair to one that involves therapeutic maintenance of burnout and over-saturation with news and anxiety. Many of our children have made this digital transition already.

- Advertisement -

Because they know how it works, work at home is not something that can be considered a decision. Work has become a type of “binge streaming” model, with meetings becoming asynchronous threads (texting only please). It’s not like going to the movies. You check in on the situations the characters are facing. In group chats, conversations overlap and solve existing problems. They also foreshadow the next set. Interaction time is a way to address overriding issues like “What am I doing in my life?” and “Who are my true friends?”

Voice calls are transactional in nature. FaceTime (FaceTime), is used to give demos and pitches. The flow goes in both directions. Reassurance is what our children need. They want to know that we will be able to learn from the wiser minds. Reassurance is also needed for parents to be able balance their competing needs with grandparents and children. This new environment is the most disruptive and costly for productivity loss.

Sometimes, turning off notifications can cause more problems than they solve. For a reduced response time to an immediate crisis, you can trade your protection. The next question is more useful. A messaging layer’s permissions and posting privileges guide information flow and bubble to the top. They also anticipate the total channel value in subscriptions and follows. To prioritize thread distribution, the patterns of social metadata — likes, retweets and private messages– can all be separable.

It is becoming more personal and professional to embrace the new creator economy with its growing suite of tools that disrupt traditional media. It is possible for mom-and-pop businesses to offer sophisticated services that will help them market and grow their products. These same features of notification personalization are what Netflix uses to manage their publishing and production businesses.

- Advertisement -

Frank Radice, the Gang’s editor, sees similarities to digital transformations in the TV industry.

It was exactly at this time that NBC made the decision to go digital. We had a huge meeting with executives, all in California. The doors were closed so nobody could have their phones on them. This allowed us to discuss digital and its potential uses and benefits. Everyone left the meeting saying that they didn’t know much about it, but we all knew we needed to go. It was that simple.

Problem with industry transformation is the fact that collapsing models of business are hard to break. As Michael Markman remembers:

Hardie Tankersley, a friend and colleague in Apple’s early days, predicted it ten years ago while he worked for Fox. They said that they knew this already. Don’t worry about us right now. We’re still making money.’

The record companies had to learn this lesson by waiting too long for the Napster threat to be absorbed. Do newsletters or live streaming offer the best way to make the media companies do the exact same?

Michael also adds this cautionary note:

Zuckerberg created his own version. AR is being used to create the illusion that you are sitting at a table in front of a group of people. It’s like I was back in my corporate days. It was the most difficult part about work. Sitting in a meeting room with others at a table.

The Beatles sang, “La-la-la la life continues.”

- Advertisement -

the latest Gillmor Gang Newsletter

____________

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice and Michael Markman; Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant (Brent Leary), Keith Teare, Keith Teare and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Tina Chase Gillmor produced and directed the film @tinagillmor

@fradice,@mickeleh and @denispombriant are @kteare, @brentleary and @stevegillmor @gillmorgang

Subscribe to the new Gillmor Gang NewsletterJoin the BackchannelHereTelegram

Facebook: The Gillmor Gang… here’s G3 our sister-show on Facebook.

Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 03:40:04 +0000