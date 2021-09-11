GTA 6’s release date is not set for many years due to Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 6 might not be coming out for years, and to fill that space, Rockstar Games has one Grand Theft Auto project that isn’t exactly exciting fans.

GTA 5’s next-gen enhanced version was unveiled this week at the PlayStation Showcase. The official trailer for the new GTA 5 did not impress the masses.

Many gamers will eagerly await a special version of GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X and PS5 but many others have enjoyed multiple versions.

For those who already own GTA 5 or GTA Online, you may not need to invest more money.

However, it seems that there will not be another version of GTA 5 until Take-Two Interactive finishes with GTA 5.