GTA 6’s release date is not set for many years due to Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 6 might not be coming out for years, and to fill that space, Rockstar Games has one Grand Theft Auto project that isn’t exactly exciting fans.
GTA 5’s next-gen enhanced version was unveiled this week at the PlayStation Showcase. The official trailer for the new GTA 5 did not impress the masses.
Many gamers will eagerly await a special version of GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X and PS5 but many others have enjoyed multiple versions.
For those who already own GTA 5 or GTA Online, you may not need to invest more money.
However, it seems that there will not be another version of GTA 5 until Take-Two Interactive finishes with GTA 5.
Fans might be disappointed to learn that in 2021, the updated version of PS5 or Xbox Series X won’t be available for play.
Rockstar Games confirmed to gamers that the release was delayed until March 2022.
We are thrilled to bring GTAV to the new generation of consoles. However, it will take a while to polish and refine the game.
The new standalone GTA Online version will be free on PlayStation 5 within the first 3 months following launch (needs GTAV).
A recent financial report revealed that Rockstar might be content to wait for GTA 6 to develop.
GTA Online makes nearly a quarter of the billion dollar in quarters, despite GTA 5 being only eight years old and GTA Online almost being just eight.
NetBet.co.uk also reported on the most popular video games that saw year-on–year growth.
GTA V was fourth in the rankings, behind games like The Sims 4, Pokemon Go and League of Legends, as well as Candy Crush Saga.
The report shows that GTA V’s annual revenue was $911,000,000 for 2020, which is a 53.11 percent increase over the previous year.
Rockstar Games reports have linked GTA 3 Vice City and San Andreas remastered editions. This is the only chance gamers have to play something new in Grand theft Auto.
