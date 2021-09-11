Here are 7 ways to live longer. Find out what the oldest people in the world swear by, and how they can work for you.

Olive Oil

Jeanne Calment died at the incredible age of 122 in 1997. She credited olive oil and port as her secret to living longer.

Jenaed said: “It appears that Jeanne’s diet was based on what we now call a Mediterranean eating style. The main fat source in Mediterranean cuisine is olive oil.

Olive oil has great antioxidant and healthy fats.

People who eat this diet have higher life expectancies, and a reduced chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

Port

Jeanne, France’s Arles, remembered Vincent Van Gogh meeting her in 1888.

Jeanne preferred Fortified Port wine. But could Port also be the drink that comes from the fountains of youth?

Jenaed has good news for dessert wine lovers.

Jenaed states that the grapes used to make port wine contain resveratrol. This is a phytophenol which can be found in certain fruits and plants, as well as acting an antioxidant.

“Resveratrol also has anti-inflammatory and heart protection properties.

It is important to drink alcohol in moderation as excessive consumption can lead to a decrease in your overall health. However, a few glasses of port may be beneficial.

