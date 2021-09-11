Quantcast
22.9 C
United States of America
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...
Life Style

How to manage diabetes: There are five ways you can balance your blood sugar and minimize the risk of developing it Risk of Alzheimer’s

By Newslanes Media
0
10

Must read

How to manage diabetes: There are five ways you can balance your blood sugar and minimize the risk of developing it Risk of Alzheimer's

She added that “Or any vegetable protein, like quinoa or legumes (in form of chickpea-hummus, for example), nuts (nut butters such as almond butter are good) and seeds.”

Alcohol

Dr Glenville warned that white wine has more sugar than red when it comes to choosing your poison.

- Advertisement -

A white wine spritzer, made with sparkling mineral water, is better than full glasses of red wine.

Although spirits don’t contain sugar, mixers often do. Be aware, however, that alcohol can spike blood sugar.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 04:19.43 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGillmor Gang: The Life Continues
Next articleAfter a fatal stabbing, a grieving family is left cleaning up the bloodstains on the streets.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks