How you can be like this 38-year old woman, who has gotten mortgage-free shares

Express.co.uk was approached by a lifestyle blogger in her thirties who shared how she and her husband were able to become debt-free in just ten years. They paid off their PS120k mortgage and PS8,000 debt. It was easy with just a few steps, according to the couple of Cirencester in Gloucestershire. They’ve shared exactly how it happened.
Express.co.uk has been contacted by a lifestyle blogger in her thirties who shared how she and her husband got out of debt and paid off both their PS120k mortgage and PS8,000 debt within ten years.
A couple in Cirencester, Gloucestershire claims it is possible. They have detailed how it happened.
Becky Derbyshire, 39 years old, lives with Jayson, her husband of 40 years in Cirencester in a semi-detached house.
Although they aren’t wealthy, their unique financial plan has allowed them to get rid of all mortgages.
Becky said that she wished she had started sooner after experiencing ‘a tremendous sense of relief’ at paying off the huge PS120k mortgage. It’s not just for those with high incomes. Becky and her husband proved that anyone can pay off their mortgage early.
Becky says that the couple has never been’silly’ with their money, but they enjoyed the occasional holiday and used credit cards to pay for it. When they bought their first home, they had also borrowed funds for a car. Becky began to consider making extra payments toward their mortgage three years after purchasing the house.
Becky stated that she set up a savings fund for the purpose. We lived on Jayson’s salary and put everything in to the account. Jayson had a low salary at the time, but it didn’t seem like we were losing out as long as we got used to this. “We started living within our means.”
Becky blogs as a freelancer so her net income varies month to month. However, they always manage to save enough money to pay off their mortgage in six months.
Santander, their mortgage lender, has an easy-to-use early repayment mortgage calculator online. This was what helped them get going. They are less worried about their finances now that they have a large amount of debt.
Becky stated that it gives her a sense of financial freedom because you no longer have to worry so much about monthly payments. Although we have many other bills, it relieves the stress. It’s great to have a mortgage .”
Becky is a good shopper and has been a great financial manager. Jayson however, an impulse buyer, used to buy lots of DVDs and CDs from the HMV shop.
But, he has slowed down and now sees the benefit in spending. “I have never bought anything for the sake it. If I see something that I like, I will leave it behind and return it to you a few weeks later. The urge to buy will pass more often than you think. “
Becky suggests that others follow her advice to get out of debt. She blogs about fitness, sustainability, and veganism.
Perhaps she could also write about personal finances.
Published Sat, 11 September 2021