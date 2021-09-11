It’s good to see that they are able to understand finance. SNP mocks ruthlessly over plans to leave the pound

The news comes after SNP delegate Cameron Archibald, of the City of Stirling Branch, made the huge claim. According to the delegate, “Scotland is facing a dire future as it faces the challenges of Brexit Britain and Westminster austerity. COVID-19, and the impending crisis due to climate change.” We can raise public sector employment in an independent Scotland that is fiscally and monetarily sovereign to match our Scandinavian neighbors.

Reacting to the news an Express.co.uk reader said: "As an SNP member of the Scottish Parliament has already quoted 'we don't need the pound as everyone pays by plastic now' Good to see they have a firm understanding of finance!" One other said, "Dear God! That's the best quote this week." "Good Luck Scotland, it seems like you will need it." Archibald, the SNP's leader added that: "We want Scotland to prosper and to contribute to its success around the globe." READ MORE: Sturgeon shamed: SNP independence plans in RUINS as Scots reject plot

SNP plans a virtual four-day event to discuss their plans for combating climate change as well as restarting the economy following the coronavirus pandemic. They will also discuss the next year's elections in local councils and their support for a second referendum on independence at this virtual meeting. This news is coming after Ian Blackford, the leader of SNP Westminster announced that his party would "stay true" to its word and offer voters in Scotland another referendum. Blackford will address SNP voters today and say this is a "promiscue we made to the Scottish people". It is also a democratic promise that we will keep, he will confirm it. According to the MP, he will add that "Westminster already chose its future." "A job-destroying Brexit and the return to Tory austerity cuts, as well as more attacks against devolution."

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 14:29.45 +0000